InvestFeed (IFT) Price Down 21% This Week

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $93,535.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021063 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.