Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $134.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Investors Title by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Title by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Investors Title by 4,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

