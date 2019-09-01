IONChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $397,826.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $397,826.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

