iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 349.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

