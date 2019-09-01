Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.