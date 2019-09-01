Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,309. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 222.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 172,128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.