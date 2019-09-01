Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,117.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

JNCE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 33,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,254. The company has a market cap of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 84,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 479.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 230,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

