JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.75” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.91 ($11.52).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.46 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.49. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

