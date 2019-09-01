JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $183.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.34, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total value of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,355.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 260.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 959,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 420.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

