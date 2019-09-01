JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

