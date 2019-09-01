Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kaman has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $68.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.19 million. Kaman had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $126,456.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 810.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

