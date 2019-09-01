Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.80. 946,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,269. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.