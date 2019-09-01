KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 1,868,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.