KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Get KEMET alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of KEM stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other KEMET news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $64,046.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,502 shares of company stock worth $595,581 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,241,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,818,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KEMET by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,148,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.