Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) & State Street (OTCMKTS:STT) Critical Contrast

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $55.77 million 2.48 $12.43 million N/A N/A State Street $12.97 billion 1.47 $2.60 billion $7.22 7.11

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. State Street pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kentucky Bancshares and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 2 7 5 1 2.33

State Street has a consensus target price of $68.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.26%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 21.32% 11.25% 1.14% State Street 17.66% 12.13% 1.09%

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.