Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Kin has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $5.01 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Stellarport, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00221301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01337783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, DDEX, Stellarport, OTCBTC, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, YoBit, Allbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.