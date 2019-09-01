Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

