Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,485. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

