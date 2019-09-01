LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives €114.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.68 ($133.35).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FRA LEG traded up €3.60 ($4.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €106.80 ($124.19). 319,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.35 and its 200-day moving average is €104.93. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

