LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,555. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 150.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.