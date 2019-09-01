LEOcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $758.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $758.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,770.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.01756336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.02881267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00676056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00725210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00063923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00465418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009029 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z, C-CEX and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

