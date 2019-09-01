LIFE (LIFE) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. LIFE has a market capitalization of $937,073.00 and approximately $6,389.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021694 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

