Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.50 ($221.51).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €170.70 ($198.49) on Wednesday. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52 week high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is €173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

