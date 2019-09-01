Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,499. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

