Locus Chain Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,180,591 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

Locus Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

