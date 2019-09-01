LogisCoin (LGS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, LogisCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One LogisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $14,695.00 and $11.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021694 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

