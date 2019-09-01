Loop Capital Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target cut by Loop Capital to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

