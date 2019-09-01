Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 180,582 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 344,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.