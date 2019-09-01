MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $397.62 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $408.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.55 and its 200 day moving average is $297.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 0.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,852 shares of company stock worth $7,991,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 221.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after acquiring an additional 591,073 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,504,000 after purchasing an additional 339,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $56,479,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $46,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

