Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 705,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

