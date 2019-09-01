McColl’s Retail Group’s (MCLS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MCLS stock opened at GBX 47.30 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62. McColl’s Retail Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.23 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from McColl’s Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 1.9%. McColl’s Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

