Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 140,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

