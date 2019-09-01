MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021669 BTC.

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org. MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.