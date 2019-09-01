MetaMorph (METM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,993.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $345,920.00 and $24,993.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.04827908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,067,130 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

