MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $2,233.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 130.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.