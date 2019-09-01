Micromines (MICRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,775.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Crex24 and Hotbit. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $11,212.00 and $2,775.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.