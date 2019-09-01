Minereum Price Up 74.5% Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Minereum has a market cap of $89,082.00 and $275.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 74.5% against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00221393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01322713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021747 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,761,479 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.