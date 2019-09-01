Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,955 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.27. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

