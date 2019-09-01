Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $120,297.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,361 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,553. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.02. 657,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

