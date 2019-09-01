Mission Wealth Management LP Has $618,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $112.20. 4,079,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,932. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

