Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after buying an additional 669,053 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after buying an additional 481,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,363,098. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,289. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

