Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.