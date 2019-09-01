Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,493 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

GE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 46,969,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,971,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

