Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

