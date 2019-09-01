Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Monro by 60.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 138,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,259. Monro has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

