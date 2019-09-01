MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1.09 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,692,976,031 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

