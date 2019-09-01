MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Societe Generale cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $137.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

