Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Position Lessened by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,765 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Mylan were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 107.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 170.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

MYL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Mylan’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

