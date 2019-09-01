NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities has a 52 week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a current ratio of 396.71, a quick ratio of 396.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.85.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

