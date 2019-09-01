Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 144,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

